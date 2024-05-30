Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed the latest trading day at $145.28, indicating a +0.58% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's biggest maker of health care products had lost 4.46% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 1.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Johnson & Johnson in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to post earnings of $2.73 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.5%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $22.37 billion, indicating a 12.38% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.64 per share and revenue of $88.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.26% and -5.1%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Johnson & Johnson. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.04% decrease. Johnson & Johnson presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Johnson & Johnson has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.57 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 13.68.

Investors should also note that JNJ has a PEG ratio of 2.4 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.57 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow JNJ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

