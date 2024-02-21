Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed at $158.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.52% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.32%.

The the stock of world's biggest maker of health care products has fallen by 1.22% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 3.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.99%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Johnson & Johnson in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.64, signifying a 1.49% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.38 billion, down 13.59% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $10.65 per share and a revenue of $88.38 billion, signifying shifts of +7.36% and -4.99%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Johnson & Johnson. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.09% decrease. Johnson & Johnson is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.82. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.82.

Investors should also note that JNJ has a PEG ratio of 2.65 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. JNJ's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.68 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

