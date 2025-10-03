Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was up +1.43% at $188.64. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's biggest maker of health care products had gained 4.04% lagged the Medical sector's gain of 4.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.83%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Johnson & Johnson in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 14, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.78, up 14.88% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $23.74 billion, reflecting a 5.63% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $10.86 per share and revenue of $93.41 billion, indicating changes of +8.82% and +5.17%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Johnson & Johnson. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Johnson & Johnson holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Johnson & Johnson is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.13. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 14.84.

It's also important to note that JNJ currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.37. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.61 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

