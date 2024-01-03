Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed the most recent trading day at $160.97, moving +0.63% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's biggest maker of health care products had gained 0.9% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 5.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Johnson & Johnson in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 23, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to post earnings of $2.32 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.28%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $20.91 billion, down 11.79% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Johnson & Johnson. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.38% lower. Johnson & Johnson presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Johnson & Johnson is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.92. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.03 of its industry.

It's also important to note that JNJ currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.04. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.9.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.