Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reported revenue of $21.4 billion, down 9.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.29, compared to $2.35 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.11 billion, representing a surprise of +1.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.27.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Johnson & Johnson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Organic Sales Growth (Operational growth) : 7.2% compared to the 7.1% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 7.2% compared to the 7.1% average estimate based on two analysts. Sales- Innovative Medicine- Neuroscience- SPRAVATO- WW : $206 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $211.98 million.

: $206 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $211.98 million. Sales- Innovative Medicine- Oncology- CARVYKTI- WW : $159 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $172.04 million.

: $159 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $172.04 million. Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Hips- US : $266 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $262.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.4%.

: $266 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $262.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.4%. Sales- MedTech- Orthopaedics- Hips- International : $132 million versus $137.28 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.2% change.

: $132 million versus $137.28 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.2% change. Sales- Innovative Medicine- WW : $13.72 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $13.41 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.3%.

: $13.72 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $13.41 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.3%. Sales- MedTech- Total : $7.67 billion compared to the $7.48 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.2% year over year.

: $7.67 billion compared to the $7.48 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.2% year over year. Sales- Innovative Medicine- Infectious Diseases- Other Infectious Diseases- WW : $62 million versus $64.83 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.6% change.

: $62 million versus $64.83 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.6% change. Sales- Innovative Medicine- Infectious Diseases- Edurant / rilpivirine- WW : $307 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $340.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%.

: $307 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $340.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%. Sales- Innovative Medicine- Neuroscience- INVEGA SUSTENNA / XEPLION / INVEGA TRINZA / TREVICTA- WW : $1.01 billion compared to the $1 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.3% year over year.

: $1.01 billion compared to the $1 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.3% year over year. Sales- MedTech- Vision- WW : $1.21 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.21 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%.

: $1.21 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.21 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%. Sales- Innovative Medicine- Oncology- ZYTIGA / abiraterone acetate- WW: $201 million compared to the $144.99 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -25.6% year over year.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.