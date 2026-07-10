Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.85 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 2.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $25.14 billion, increasing 5.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Johnson & Johnson metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Sales- Innovative Medicine- WW' to come in at $16.16 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- MedTech- Total' should come in at $8.96 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales- MedTech- Cardiovascular- WW' at $2.53 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.3% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Sales- Innovative Medicine- Oncology- DARZALEX- WW' to reach $4.16 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +17.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales- Innovative Medicine- Oncology- CARVYKTI- WW' will reach $640.24 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +45.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales- Innovative Medicine- Neuroscience- SPRAVATO- WW' will likely reach $575.14 million. The estimate indicates a change of +38.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- MedTech- Cardiovascular- Other Cardiovascular- WW' reaching $98.02 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- MedTech- Cardiovascular- ABIOMED- WW' should arrive at $505.37 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- International' will reach $10.75 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- MedTech- Cardiovascular- Electrophysiology- WW' stands at $1.58 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- Innovative Medicine- Oncology- DARZALEX- US' will reach $2.43 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +20.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Organic Sales Growth (Operational growth)' of 6.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.6%.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson have experienced a change of +8.7% in the past month compared to the +2.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), JNJ is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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