Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reached $155.06, with a +0.41% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.39% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.43%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's biggest maker of health care products had gained 4.87% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 2.91% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 5.28% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Johnson & Johnson in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.37, signifying a 0.85% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $20.92 billion, indicating a 11.75% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $10.04 per share and a revenue of $84.68 billion, indicating changes of -1.08% and -10.81%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Johnson & Johnson. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.87% lower within the past month. Johnson & Johnson is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.39. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.39 of its industry.

Meanwhile, JNJ's PEG ratio is currently 3.14. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

