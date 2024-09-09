Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed the most recent trading day at $166.61, moving +1.36% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.16%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.16%.

The world's biggest maker of health care products's shares have seen an increase of 2.34% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's gain of 4.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.48%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Johnson & Johnson in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 15, 2024. On that day, Johnson & Johnson is projected to report earnings of $2.19 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 17.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $22.17 billion, up 3.85% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $10.02 per share and a revenue of $88.51 billion, signifying shifts of +1.01% and -4.85%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Johnson & Johnson. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.51% decrease. Johnson & Johnson presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Johnson & Johnson's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.41. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.99.

It is also worth noting that JNJ currently has a PEG ratio of 2.71. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry stood at 1.67 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow JNJ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

