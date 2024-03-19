Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Nvidia Unite to Boost AI for Surgery

Johnson & Johnson’s JNJ wholly-owned subsidiary, Johnson & Johnson MedTech, recently announced its partnership with Nvidia to accelerate secure, real-time analysis of surgical data using artificial intelligence (AI).

The two businesses collaborated to enable more global availability of AI algorithms and real-time analytical access. Their goal is to have an impact on surgical decision-making, teamwork, and education in all linked operating rooms (ORs).

Price Performance

For the past six months, JNJ’s shares have lost 0.3% compared with the industry’s decline of 2.3%. The S&P 500 increased 12.0% in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on the Collaboration

Per the press release, Johnson & Johnson and Nvidia signed a memorandum of understanding to use Nvidia's AI platform for healthcare. The company is planning to accelerate AI for its broad surgical MedTech technologies portfolio. Through its digital surgery ecosystem, Johnson & Johnson MedTech claimed that the technologies enable quick, safe, and real-time AI implementation.

The companies believe that the key to speeding up AI surgery is enhanced edge computing, which enables localized data processing in the OR. This allows for real-time analysis of stored and live surgical data by AI algorithms. According to Johnson & Johnson MedTech, the strategy may also lessen the requirement for sensitive data transfers.

Enhanced computing also permits the execution of particular apps independently within the safe computing environment. In the OR, this provides extremely low latency where timing is critical. Infrastructure for implementing AI-powered applications in the OR is created by Nvidia's Holoscan edge AI platform and IGX edge computing platform.

According to Johnson & Johnson MedTech, it also intends to use AI to expand its surgical open ecosystem. Nvidia's products may hasten innovation across the ecosystem and expedite the safe and scalable development and implementation of AI-powered applications.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by MarketsandMarkets, the global AI in healthcare market size is valued at $20.9 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $148.4 billion by 2029 at a growth rate of 48.1%.

Growth of AI in the healthcare market is driven by the generation of large and complex healthcare datasets, the pressing need to reduce healthcare costs, improving computing power and declining hardware costs, and the rising number of partnerships among different domains in the healthcare sector.

Given the market potential of AI in healthcare, Johnson & Johnson’s collaboration with Nvidia is likely to boost its business and generate additional revenues.

Johnson & Johnson Price

Johnson & Johnson price | Johnson & Johnson Quote

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

JNJ carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are DaVita Inc. DVA, Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH and Cencora, Inc. COR.

DaVita, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has an estimated long-term growth rate of 12.1%. DVA’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 35.6%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

DaVita’s shares have gained 58.3% compared with the industry’s 18.9% rise in the past year.

Cardinal Health, flaunting a Zacks Rank of 1 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 14.2%. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average being 15.6%.

Cardinal Health has gained 51.9% compared with the industry’s 3.2% rise in the past year.

Cencora, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 9.8%. COR’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 6.7%.

Cencora’s shares have rallied 51.5% compared with the industry’s 3.6% rise in the past year.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DaVita Inc. (DVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cencora, Inc. (COR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.