Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

The most recent trading session ended with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) standing at $156.58, reflecting a +0.15% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.04%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Shares of the world's biggest maker of health care products witnessed a gain of 2.79% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 5.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.28%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Johnson & Johnson in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on January 23, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.32, down 1.28% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $20.91 billion, indicating a 11.79% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.99 per share and a revenue of $84.67 billion, representing changes of -1.58% and -10.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Johnson & Johnson. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.41% lower. Currently, Johnson & Johnson is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Johnson & Johnson is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.65. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.65.

One should further note that JNJ currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.19. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.67 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

