Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) ended the recent trading session at $241.30, demonstrating a +1.21% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 2.51% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 2.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.8%.

The world's biggest maker of health care products's stock has dropped by 2.17% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's loss of 5.12% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 1.66%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Johnson & Johnson in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 14, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.68, down 3.25% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $23.44 billion, up 7.08% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $11.54 per share and revenue of $100.33 billion, indicating changes of +6.95% and +6.51%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Johnson & Johnson. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, Johnson & Johnson possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Johnson & Johnson has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.66 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.2, so one might conclude that Johnson & Johnson is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that JNJ currently has a PEG ratio of 2.36. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. JNJ's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.31 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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