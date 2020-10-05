Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed at $148.23 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.36% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's biggest maker of health care products had lost 2.21% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 2.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.31% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JNJ as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 13, 2020. On that day, JNJ is projected to report earnings of $1.98 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.6%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $20.40 billion, down 1.57% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.85 per share and revenue of $80.86 billion. These totals would mark changes of -9.56% and -1.46%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JNJ. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. JNJ is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, JNJ currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.63. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.3, so we one might conclude that JNJ is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that JNJ currently has a PEG ratio of 3.24. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.98 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

