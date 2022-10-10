Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed the most recent trading day at $160.41, moving +0.13% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's biggest maker of health care products had lost 3.33% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 4.88% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.4% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Johnson & Johnson as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 18, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to post earnings of $2.57 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.15%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $23.58 billion, up 1.03% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.05 per share and revenue of $95.13 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.55% and +1.45%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Johnson & Johnson. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.51% higher. Johnson & Johnson is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Johnson & Johnson's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.19, which means Johnson & Johnson is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that JNJ currently has a PEG ratio of 3.05. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.67 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Free Stock Analysis Report



