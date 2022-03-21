Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed the most recent trading day at $175.83, moving +0.57% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's biggest maker of health care products had gained 7.03% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 6.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.67% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Johnson & Johnson as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 19, 2022. On that day, Johnson & Johnson is projected to report earnings of $2.63 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.54%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.8 billion, up 6.65% from the year-ago period.

JNJ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.50 per share and revenue of $99.44 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.14% and +6.04%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Johnson & Johnson. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% higher. Johnson & Johnson is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Johnson & Johnson has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.66 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.85, which means Johnson & Johnson is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that JNJ currently has a PEG ratio of 2.63. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.26 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow JNJ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

