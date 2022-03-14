Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed at $171.69, marking a +1.38% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's biggest maker of health care products had gained 0.98% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 2.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.6% in that time.

Johnson & Johnson will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 19, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to post earnings of $2.63 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.54%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.8 billion, up 6.65% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.50 per share and revenue of $99.44 billion, which would represent changes of +7.14% and +6.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Johnson & Johnson should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.17% higher. Johnson & Johnson is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Johnson & Johnson currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.14. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.24.

Also, we should mention that JNJ has a PEG ratio of 2.55. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.1 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

