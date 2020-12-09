Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed at $153.10, marking a +1.02% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's biggest maker of health care products had gained 2.21% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 4.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.72% in that time.

JNJ will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, JNJ is projected to report earnings of $1.82 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 3.19%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.82 billion, up 5.16% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.99 per share and revenue of $81.92 billion, which would represent changes of -7.95% and -0.17%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JNJ should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher within the past month. JNJ currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, JNJ currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.97. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.56.

Meanwhile, JNJ's PEG ratio is currently 3.27. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. JNJ's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.2 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

