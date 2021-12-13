Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed at $168.45 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.79% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.91%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.89%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's biggest maker of health care products had gained 0.29% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 3.31% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 1.55% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Johnson & Johnson as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 25, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.12, up 13.98% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $25.26 billion, up 12.37% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.78 per share and revenue of $94.23 billion, which would represent changes of +21.79% and +14.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Johnson & Johnson. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% lower. Johnson & Johnson is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Johnson & Johnson's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.92. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.88.

Investors should also note that JNJ has a PEG ratio of 2.42 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. JNJ's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.93 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

