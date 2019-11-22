Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 25, 2019

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 25, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.95 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2019. Shareholders who purchased JNJ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that JNJ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $136.44, the dividend yield is 2.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JNJ was $136.44, representing a -8.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $148.99 and a 12.76% increase over the 52 week low of $121.

JNJ is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) and Pfizer, Inc. (PFE). JNJ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.4. Zacks Investment Research reports JNJ's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.82%, compared to an industry average of 2.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JNJ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to JNJ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have JNJ as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care (XLV)

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH)

Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF (IHE)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEIH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYH with an increase of 4.61% over the last 100 days. XLV has the highest percent weighting of JNJ at 9.92%.

