Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 22, 2021

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JNJ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that JNJ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $162.4, the dividend yield is 2.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JNJ was $162.4, representing a -9.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $179.92 and a 13.68% increase over the 52 week low of $142.86.

JNJ is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO). JNJ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.69. Zacks Investment Research reports JNJ's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 21.79%, compared to an industry average of 6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the jnj Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to JNJ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have JNJ as a top-10 holding:

iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (IEIH)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care (XLV)

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH)

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH)

iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF (IHE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLV with an increase of 6.15% over the last 100 days. IEIH has the highest percent weighting of JNJ at 9.33%.

