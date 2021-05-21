Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 24, 2021

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JNJ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.95% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $171.07, the dividend yield is 2.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JNJ was $171.07, representing a -1.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $173.65 and a 28% increase over the 52 week low of $133.65.

JNJ is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) and Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK). JNJ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.66. Zacks Investment Research reports JNJ's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 18.53%, compared to an industry average of 10.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JNJ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to JNJ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have JNJ as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care (XLV)

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH)

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH)

iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF (IHE)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEIH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLV with an increase of 11.55% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of JNJ at 9.7%.

