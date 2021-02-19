Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 22, 2021

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JNJ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that JNJ has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of JNJ was $165.74, representing a -4.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $173.65 and a 51.83% increase over the 52 week low of $109.16.

JNJ is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and Novartis AG (NVS). JNJ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.51. Zacks Investment Research reports JNJ's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 18.07%, compared to an industry average of 9.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JNJ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to JNJ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have JNJ as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Dorsey Wright People's Portfolio ETF (DWPP)

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW)

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust (FLQL)

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL)

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EDOW with an increase of 19.64% over the last 100 days. DWPP has the highest percent weighting of JNJ at 10000%.

