Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 22, 2021

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JNJ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that JNJ has paid the same dividend.
The previous trading day's last sale of JNJ was $165.74, representing a -4.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $173.65 and a 51.83% increase over the 52 week low of $109.16.
JNJ is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and Novartis AG (NVS). JNJ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.51. Zacks Investment Research reports JNJ's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 18.07%, compared to an industry average of 9.4%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JNJ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to JNJ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have JNJ as a top-10 holding:
- First Trust Dorsey Wright People's Portfolio ETF (DWPP)
- First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW)
- Franklin Templeton ETF Trust (FLQL)
- Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL)
- First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH).
The top-performing ETF of this group is EDOW with an increase of 19.64% over the last 100 days. DWPP has the highest percent weighting of JNJ at 10000%.
