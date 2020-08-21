Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 24, 2020

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 08, 2020. Shareholders who purchased JNJ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.32% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $151.42, the dividend yield is 2.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JNJ was $151.42, representing a -3.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $157 and a 38.71% increase over the 52 week low of $109.16.

JNJ is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) and Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK). JNJ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.84. Zacks Investment Research reports JNJ's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -9.55%, compared to an industry average of 8.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JNJ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to JNJ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have JNJ as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care (XLV)

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEIH)

Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF (IHE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VHT with an increase of 22.94% over the last 100 days. XLV has the highest percent weighting of JNJ at 9.84%.

