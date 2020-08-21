Dividends
JNJ

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 24, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 08, 2020. Shareholders who purchased JNJ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.32% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $151.42, the dividend yield is 2.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JNJ was $151.42, representing a -3.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $157 and a 38.71% increase over the 52 week low of $109.16.

JNJ is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) and Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK). JNJ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.84. Zacks Investment Research reports JNJ's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -9.55%, compared to an industry average of 8.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JNJ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to JNJ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have JNJ as a top-10 holding:

  • SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care (XLV)
  • iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH)
  • iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEIH)
  • Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)
  • iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF (IHE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VHT with an increase of 22.94% over the last 100 days. XLV has the highest percent weighting of JNJ at 9.84%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JNJ

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular