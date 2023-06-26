Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed at $163.63, marking a -1.12% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.45% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.58%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's biggest maker of health care products had gained 7.21% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 1.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.01% in that time.

Johnson & Johnson will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 20, 2023. On that day, Johnson & Johnson is projected to report earnings of $2.62 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.16%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $24.66 billion, up 2.68% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.66 per share and revenue of $98.86 billion, which would represent changes of +5.02% and +4.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Johnson & Johnson. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% lower. Johnson & Johnson is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Johnson & Johnson currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.52. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.93.

It is also worth noting that JNJ currently has a PEG ratio of 2.83. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.74 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

