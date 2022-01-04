Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed at $171.08, marking a -0.27% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's biggest maker of health care products had gained 5.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 4.74%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.76%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Johnson & Johnson as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 25, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to post earnings of $2.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.98%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $25.26 billion, up 12.37% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Johnson & Johnson. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% lower. Johnson & Johnson currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Johnson & Johnson currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.69. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.6.

Also, we should mention that JNJ has a PEG ratio of 2.38. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. JNJ's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.