Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) closed the most recent trading day at $209.72, moving +2.61% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.17%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.26%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's biggest maker of health care products had lost 3.4% lagged the Medical sector's gain of 2.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.89%.

The upcoming earnings release of Johnson & Johnson will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on January 21, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.52, marking a 23.53% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $24.11 billion, indicating a 7.06% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.86 per share and revenue of $93.7 billion, which would represent changes of +8.82% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Johnson & Johnson. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.06% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Johnson & Johnson boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Johnson & Johnson is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.8. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.26.

It's also important to note that JNJ currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.1. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.59 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, positioning it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

