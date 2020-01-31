Johnson & Johnson Is Ordered to Pay California Over Deceptive-Marketing Claim

A state judge said the company must pay $343.99 million to California for deceptively marketing a surgical product called pelvic mesh.

A state judge ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $343.99 million to California for deceptively marketing a surgical product called pelvic mesh, in a decision that resurfaces yet another category of litigation confronting the drug company.

The ruling came four years after the California Department of Justice sued Johnson & Johnson (ticker: JNJ) alleging it marketed its pelvic-mesh products without disclosing their risks. The implants are used to treat various pelvic-floor disorders in women.

In a lengthy decision issued Thursday, Judge Eddie C. Sturgeon of the San Diego County Superior Court wrote that the state had proven Johnson & Johnson deceptively marketed the pelvic mesh. “Their marketing was likely to deceive reasonable doctors and reasonable lay consumers...about the risks and dangers of these products,” Sturgeon wrote.

The news comes as Johnson & Johnson faces a wave of headlines, both positive and negative, about product-liability cases it is fighting in court. Weeks ago, a judge in Pennsylvania cut to $6.8 million an $8 billion jury award in a case brought by a man who said he grew breasts after taking Johnson & Johnson’s drug Risperdal. There have been lawsuits over baby powder, opioids, and other products.

Analysts have predicted that the litigation risks would clear up in 2020. But the latest decision highlights a set of suits that weren’t at the fore of investors’ minds.

In a statement, Johnson & Johnson said it intended to appeal the California decision. “Ethicon responsibly communicated the risks and benefits of its transvaginal mesh products to doctors and patients,” the company said, referring to a Johnson & Johnson medical device subsidiary that sold the pelvic mesh. “The decision disregards the Company’s full compliance with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) laws on medical device communications and the appropriateness of its actions.”

The company said that it expects the appeals process to take between one and three years.

Johnson & Johnson faces a significant volume of product-liability lawsuits over a range of issues. In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing in October, Johnson & Johnson said it faced 19,800 product-liability cases over its pelvic-mesh products, and 15,000 over its body powders. All told, it faces roughly 100,000 product liability suits. The figure doesn’t include the opioid lawsuits, which are generally brought under other legal theories.

Investors are waiting on a key ruling in a combined federal proceeding that pulls together a large number of baby-powder cases. The decision, expected from a federal judge in New Jersey, will determine which experts will be allowed to testify during trials to be held as part of the combined proceeding.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson were down 0.6% on Friday morning.

