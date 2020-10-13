JNJ

Johnson & Johnson hikes full-year profit forecast on pharma strength

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Johnson & Johnson hiked its full-year profit forecast for the second time in 2020, as strong demand for its cancer and Crohn's disease treatments largely offset the impact to its businesses from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adds details on profit rise, full-year forecast, background

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N hiked its full-year profit forecast for the second time in 2020, as strong demand for its cancer and Crohn's disease treatments largely offset the impact to its businesses from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The strong third-quarter results come a day after the company said it had temporarily paused its COVID-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials due to an unexplained illness in a study participant, delaying one of the highest profile efforts to contain the global pandemic.

In the third quarter, sales rose to $21.08 billion from $20.73 billion, helped by rise in sales of its cancer drugs Darzalex and Imbruvica, as well as Crohn's disease drug Stelara.

The company expects full-year 2020 adjusted profit of $7.95 to $8.05 per share, from its prior range of $7.75 to $7.95 per share.

Profit more than doubled to $3.55 billion in the third quarter, from a year earlier when the company had recorded "other expenses" of $4.21 billion.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $2.20 per share, beating analysts' estimates of $1.98 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JNJ

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters