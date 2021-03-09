US Markets
JNJ

Johnson & Johnson has told Canada many times about challenges with COVID-19 vaccine -Trudeau

Contributor
David Ljunggren Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Johnson & Johnson has told Canada many times it is having challenges making its COVID-19 vaccine, which Ottawa approved only last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

Adds Trudeau quote, background

OTTAWA, March 9 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N has told Canada many times it is having challenges making its COVID-19 vaccine, which Ottawa approved only last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

Trudeau spoke hours after Reuters revealed the company had informed the European Union it was facing supply issues that may complicate plans to deliver 55 million doses to the bloc in the second quarter of the year.

"We have heard in many conversations with Johnson & Johnson that there are challenges around productionof ... the vaccine," Trudeau told a briefing.

"We will continue to engage with them and we look forward to receiving doses as soon as possible".

Ottawa has pre-ordered 10 million doses of the J&J vaccine, the fourth different shot that regulators have approved, with options to order up to 28 million more.

Canada has recorded a total of 22,276 deaths from COVID-19 and 890,698 cases.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JNJ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters