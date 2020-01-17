Johnson & Johnson Gets Punitive Damages in Risperdal Case Reduced to $6.8 Million

Healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) got good news on Friday when a Philadelphia judge drastically reduced the $8 billion punitive damage verdict the company was initially ordered to pay in October down to just $6.8 million.

The original fine was awarded by a jury to a plaintiff who experienced unwanted side effects from the company's Risperdal medication, which is used to treat people with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and it also helps people with autism. The plaintiff in the case, Nicholas Murray, began taking the medication as a child to treat behaviors related to autism, but the drug caused the young man to grow breasts -- a condition called gynecomastia.

The punitive damages were in addition to a $680,000 compensatory award the plaintiff would receive. Johnson & Johnson challenged the ruling, and today it learned of the reduction to the punitive fees.

Image source: Getty Images.

Just one of many problems for J&J

Friday's ruling offers some much-needed positivity for Johnson & Johnson, as it has been under pressure for the past few years from product liability litigation.

Some consumers alleged the company's baby powder products led them to develop ovarian cancer. There have also been problems relating to vaginal mesh products in Australia, where the company lost a case last year. Oklahoma came after J&J for its role in the opioid crisis and a judge ruled the company would be fined $572 million, which was reduced to $465 million in November.

Amid all these controversies, Johnson & Johnson's stock rose a modest 13% in 2019, well below what was a fantastic year for the markets that saw the S&P 500 climb 30%. Despite Friday's positive result, the healthcare stock was up less than 1%.

10 stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

David Jagielski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.