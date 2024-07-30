Johnson & Johnson : FDA Approves Darzalex Faspro Combination For Multiple Myeloma

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Darzalex Faspro (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) in combination with bortezomib, lenalidomide and dexamethasone (D-VRd) for induction and consolidation in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM) who are eligible for an autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT).

This approval is supported by data from the Phase 3 PERSEUS study evaluating Darzalex Faspro in a regimen that included D-VRd induction and consolidation therapy compared to bortezomib, lenalidomide and dexamethasone (VRd) during induction and consolidation in patients with NDMM eligible for ASC.

