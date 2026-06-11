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Johnson & Johnson Expands U.S. Rollout Of TECNIS PureSee Lens

June 11, 2026 — 08:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Thursday said it is expanding the U.S. rollout of its TECNIS PureSee intraocular lens, an extended depth of focus lens designed to improve vision for patients undergoing cataract surgery.

The company said TECNIS PureSee is the first and only U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved extended depth of focus intraocular lens without a warning on loss of contrast sensitivity, a measure of a patient's ability to distinguish objects from their background, particularly in low-light conditions.

Johnson & Johnson said the lens provides strong distance and intermediate vision with some near vision, while 97% of patients reported no very bothersome visual disturbances.

"With the full U.S. availability of TECNIS PureSee IOL, we are expanding access to an important extended depth of focus option that reflects our commitment to innovation, visual quality, and patient satisfaction," said Erin Powers, President, Surgical Vision, North America, Johnson & Johnson.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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