JOHNSON & JOHNSON Earnings Results: $JNJ Reports Quarterly Earnings

JOHNSON & JOHNSON ($JNJ) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported earnings of $2.77 per share, beating estimates of $2.62 by $0.15. The company also reported revenue of $21,893,000,000, beating estimates of $21,792,115,520 by $100,884,480.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON Insider Trading Activity

JOHNSON & JOHNSON insiders have traded $JNJ stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JNJ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH J WOLK (Exec VP, CFO) sold 13,015 shares for an estimated $2,002,878

ROBERT J DECKER (VP Corporate Controller) sold 6,999 shares for an estimated $1,160,994

MARK A WEINBERGER purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $147,220

TIMOTHY SCHMID (EVP, WW Chair, MedTech) sold 403 shares for an estimated $62,928

JOHNSON & JOHNSON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,482 institutional investors add shares of JOHNSON & JOHNSON stock to their portfolio, and 2,057 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

JOHNSON & JOHNSON Government Contracts

We have seen $44,920,006 of award payments to $JNJ over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

JOHNSON & JOHNSON Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $JNJ stock 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 18 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JNJ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

JOHNSON & JOHNSON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JNJ in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/22/2025

