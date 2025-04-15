Stocks
JNJ

JOHNSON & JOHNSON Earnings Results: $JNJ Reports Quarterly Earnings

April 15, 2025 — 06:55 am EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

JOHNSON & JOHNSON ($JNJ) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported earnings of $2.77 per share, beating estimates of $2.62 by $0.15. The company also reported revenue of $21,893,000,000, beating estimates of $21,792,115,520 by $100,884,480.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $JNJ stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON Insider Trading Activity

JOHNSON & JOHNSON insiders have traded $JNJ stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JNJ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOSEPH J WOLK (Exec VP, CFO) sold 13,015 shares for an estimated $2,002,878
  • ROBERT J DECKER (VP Corporate Controller) sold 6,999 shares for an estimated $1,160,994
  • MARK A WEINBERGER purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $147,220
  • TIMOTHY SCHMID (EVP, WW Chair, MedTech) sold 403 shares for an estimated $62,928

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,482 institutional investors add shares of JOHNSON & JOHNSON stock to their portfolio, and 2,057 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON Government Contracts

We have seen $44,920,006 of award payments to $JNJ over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $JNJ stock 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 18 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JNJ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JNJ in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/22/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for JOHNSON & JOHNSON, check out Quiver Quantitative's $JNJ forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

JNJ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.