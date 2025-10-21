Johnson & Johnson Draws Long-Term Buyers as Markets Turn Cautious

Key Points

Added 91,615 shares in Johnson & Johnson; estimated transaction value of ~$15.70 million

Trade represents an increase of 2.13% of the fund’s reportable U.S. equity AUM

Post-trade stake: 102,375 shares valued at $18.98 million as of September 30, 2025

Johnson & Johnson now accounts for 2.58% of CADINHA & CO LLC’s reportable equity AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Image source: Getty Images

On October 16, 2025, CADINHA & CO LLC disclosed a buy of 91,615 Johnson & Johnson shares, an estimated $15.70 million trade based on the average price for Q3 2025.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 16, 2025, CADINHA & CO LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 91,615 shares. The estimated trade size was $15.70 million based on the average closing price. The total holding at quarter-end was 102,375 shares.

What else to know

After the buy, Johnson & Johnson represents 2.58% of CADINHA & CO LLC’s reportable U.S. equity AUM

Top holdings post-filing:

BRK-B: $38.86 million (5.28% of AUM) as of 2025-09-30

IAU: $38.47 million (5.2% of AUM) as of 2025-09-30

COST: $35.68 million (4.8% of AUM) as of 2025-09-30

MSFT: $35.17 million (4.78% of AUM) as of 2025-09-30

GOOGL: $34.87 million (4.7% of AUM) as of 2025-09-30

As of October 16, 2025, shares of Johnson & Johnson were priced at $192.12

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2025-10-16) $192.12 Market Capitalization $464.30 billion Revenue (TTM) $92.15 billion Net Income (TTM) $25.12 billion

Company Snapshot

Johnson & Johnson is a global healthcare leader with a diversified business model spanning pharmaceuticals, medical technologies, and consumer health products. Johnson & Johnson serves a global customer base including hospitals, healthcare professionals, pharmacies, retailers, and the general public.

The company offers a broad portfolio including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and consumer health products such as Tylenol, Neutrogena, and Acuvue contact lenses.

Its revenue is generated through the development, manufacturing, and global distribution of branded healthcare products across three major segments: Pharmaceuticals, MedTech, and Consumer Health.

Foolish take

Great companies prove their worth when the noise fades, and Johnson Johnson has done exactly that for decades. The healthcare giant continues to attract long-term buyers for a simple reason: it keeps executing, no matter what the economy is doing.

The company's blend of pharmaceuticals, medical technology and consumer health gives it stability few can match. Its consistent free cash flow supports a dividend yield near 3%. Beyond its household brands, J&J's pharmaceutical and MedTech segments remain the true growth engines, fueled by innovation in immunology and surgical robotics.

For investors, the appeal of Johnson & Johnson goes beyond defensive positioning. It's a business built on durability, and where its product demand rarely depends on economic cycles. J&J's results continues to offer one of the most dependable paths to steady and long-term growth.

Glossary

AUM: Assets Under Management – The total market value of investments managed by a fund or firm.

Reportable U.S. equity AUM: The portion of a fund's U.S. stock holdings that must be disclosed in regulatory filings.

Stake: The ownership interest or number of shares a fund or investor holds in a company.

Top holdings: The largest investments in a fund’s portfolio, usually ranked by market value.

Filing: An official document submitted to regulators, often disclosing investment positions or transactions.

Quarter-end: The last day of a fiscal quarter, used for financial reporting and portfolio snapshots.

Segment: A distinct business division within a company, often with separate products or services.

MedTech: Medical technology sector, including devices and equipment used in healthcare.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,073%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Costco Wholesale, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.