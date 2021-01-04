Markets
JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Declares Fresh Dividend; Yield Is 2.6%

Contributor
Eric Volkman The Motley Fool
Published

The beginning of the year is full of signature events. For many income investors, Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) first dividend declaration is one of them -- the pharmaceutical giant reliably declares a payout on or near the first trading day of a new year.

For 2021, that event occurred right on schedule: On Monday, Johnson & Johnson's board of directors announced that its next quarterly payout will be $1.01 per share. It will be dispensed on March 9 to stockholders of record as of Feb. 23. At the current share price, that amount would provide an annualized yield of 2.6%.

Gloved hand holding a beaker full of money.

Image source: Getty Images.

The company is a longstanding favorite of income investors, as it is a Dividend Aristocrat -- one of the relatively few S&P 500 component companies that have lifted their distributions at least once annually for a minimum of 25 years running. Johnson & Johnson has one of the longest such streaks going, at 57 years so far.

This payout, though, will be the same as the last one. Johnson & Johnson tends to make its increases with its spring dividend declarations. The last hike came in April 2020, and was a 6% boost.

Johnson & Johnson's broad business profile sets it apart from its pharmaceutical industry peers. In addition to its drug-making activities, it also has a large, well-established presence in the consumer goods market with a wide range of healthcare-related products (Band-Aid and Tylenol being among the more prominent examples). The latter segment generates strong and reliable cash flow that helps fund its dividend hikes.

On Monday, Johnson & Johnson's stock closed down by 0.6%, although that was a better result than the S&P 500 index, which slid by 1.5%.

10 stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JNJ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular