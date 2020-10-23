US Markets
Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine trial to resume soon - Washington Post

Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N coronavirus vaccine trial will resume very soon after investigators concluded a participant's illness was unrelated to the vaccine, the Washington Post reported on Friday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

