Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine trial to resume soon - Washington Post

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N coronavirus vaccine trial will resume very soon after investigators concluded a participant's illness was unrelated to the vaccine, the Washington Post reported on Friday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.