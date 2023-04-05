Johnson & Johnson Continues To Gain After LTL Agrees To Settle Talc Claims At $8.9 Bln

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) shares continue to gain after its subsidiary LTL Management LLC yesterday re-filed for a reorganization plan and agreed to pay $8.9 billion to resolve all the current and future talc claims. Earlier, while filing bankruptcy filing in 2021, the company committed only $2 billion. LTL has secured commitments from over 60,000 current claimants to support a global resolution on these terms.

The shares have been trading positive since the end of March.

Currently, shares are at $163.19, up 3 percent from the previous close of $158.49 on a volume of 4,469,844.

