Johnson & Johnson Consumer Recalls Single Lot Of Baby Powder In U.S.

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. or JJCI, announced Friday that it is initiating a voluntary recall in the United States of a single lot of its Johnson's Baby Powder in response to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) test indicating the presence of sub-trace levels of chrysotile asbestos contamination (no greater than 0.00002%) in samples from a single bottle purchased from an online retailer.

Despite the low levels reported and in full cooperation and collaboration with the FDA, JJCI is initiating this voluntary recall of Lot #22318RB of Johnson's Baby Powder, from which the tested sample was taken. The is limited to one lot of bottles produced and shipped in the U.S. in 2018.

In parallel, JJCI has immediately initiated a rigorous, thorough investigation into this matter, and is working with the FDA to determine the integrity of the tested sample, and the validity of the test results.

JJCI has a rigorous testing standard in place to ensure its cosmetic talc is safe and years of testing, including the FDA's own testing on prior occasions--and as recently as last month--found no asbestos.

JJCI has urged consumers owning a bottle of the recalled Johnson's Baby Powder lot to discontinue use of the product and return it for refund.

