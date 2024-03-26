Johnson & Johnson considers deal to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports

Adds details from the report and shares

March 26 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N is in talks to buy medical device maker Shockwave Medical SWAV.O, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

A deal could be finalized in the coming weeks, assuming talks don't fall apart, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

It is also possible another suitor could emerge, the report added.

Shares of Shockwave Medical shot up 11%.

