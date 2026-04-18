Is Johnson & Johnson a Buy After Its Q1 2026 Earnings Report?

Key Points

Johnson & Johnson exceeded expectations in its Q1 2026 earnings report.

Investors weren't blown away by the results.

The stock price is down over the last several days.

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Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has had strong momentum over the last year, with shares trading up more than 52%.

After the company's first-quarter 2026 earnings report, however, the response was muted, with the stock price slightly lower following the results' release.

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With momentum temporarily stalling, here's what to consider before investing in Johnson & Johnson.

Why J&J's stock price is falling despite positive updates

For Q1 2026, Johnson & Johnson beat estimates, conservatively boosted its guidance for the year, and showed revenue progress from several drugs. Darzalex, its blood cancer treatment, generated roughly $4 billion in sales, while Tremfya, used to treat inflammatory bowel disease and psoriasis, generated $1.6 billion.

While positive, the updates weren't enough to offset a concern shareholders may have. Its drug Stelara, which is used to treat autoimmune diseases, saw its patent expire last year, and sales plummeted from $1.6 billion in Q1 2025 to $656 million in Q1 2026 as competition from generic versions increased.

Is it worth owning shares on the pullback?

In the short term, there likely won't be much news that would move Johnson & Johnson's stock price in either direction.

As a long-term investment, Johnson & Johnson has a promising drug pipeline and has offered stability by increasing its dividend payout for 64 consecutive years. It still has to grow into its forward price-to-earnings ratio, which is higher than in recent quarters, but in terms of mixing stability with upside potential, Johnson & Johnson has a lot to offer.

Should you buy stock in Johnson & Johnson right now?

Before you buy stock in Johnson & Johnson, consider this:

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Jack Delaney has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.