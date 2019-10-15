Johnson & Johnson Boosts FY19 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Tuesday raised its earnings and sales forecast for the full year 2019.

For fiscal 2019, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $8.62 to $8.67 per share and adjusted operational earnings in a range of $8.84 to $8.89 per share.

The company previously expected adjusted earnings in the range of $8.53 to $8.63 per share and adjusted operational earnings in the range of $8.73 to $8.83 per share.

Additionally, the company now projects reported sales between $81.8 billion and $82.3 billion and operational sales between $83.7 billion and $84.2 billion. Earlier, the company forecast reported sales between $80.8 billion and $81.6 billion and operational sales between $82.4 billion and $83.2 billion.

On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.60 per share for the year on revenues of $81.49 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"As we look ahead, we remain confident in the strength of our broad-based business model, which is fueled by our disciplined portfolio management, focus on transformational innovation and dedicated employees around the world who position us for success today and well into the future," said Alex Gorsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

