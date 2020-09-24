Johnson & Johnson Begins Final Stage Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine; Target Price $170
Johnson & Johnson, one of the world’s largest and most comprehensive manufacturers of healthcare products, said on Wednesday that it has begun its large-scale, pivotal, multi-country Phase-3 trial for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, sending shares as high as 2%.
The company expects the first batches of the COVID-19 vaccine, JNJ-78436735, to be available for emergency use authorization in early next year, if proven to be safe and effective.
Following this announcement, Johnson & Johnson shares closed 0.16% higher at $144.44 on Wednesday. However, the stock is still down about 1% so far this year.
The company, which is well-known for consumer products like Band-Aids, said it will enrol up to 60,000 volunteers across three continents and will study the safety and efficacy of a single vaccine dose versus placebo in preventing COVID-19.
Johnson & Johnson added that the vaccine, if successful, is estimated to remain stable for two years at -20°C and at least for three months at 2-8°C. This makes the vaccine candidate compatible with standard vaccine distribution channels and would not require new infrastructure to get it to the people who need it.
Johnson & Johnson stock forecast
Seven analysts forecast the average price in 12 months at $166.86 with a high forecast of $175.00 and a low forecast of $158.00. The average price target represents a 14.23% increase from the last price of $146.07. All those seven equity analysts rated “Buy”, none rated “Hold” or “Sell”, according to Tipranks.
Morgan Stanley target price is $170 with a high of $204 under a bull scenario and $110 under the worst-case scenario. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150 price target for the company.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating. At last, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating.
It is good to hold now as 50-day Moving Average and 100-200-day MACD Oscillator signals a mild selling opportunity.
Analyst views
“Our price target of $170 for JNJ is based on a 19.0x multiple off of our base case 2021e EPS, supported by our SOTP analysis. We assume J&J trades at a mid-single-discount multiple with S&P 500 given defensive-oriented profile, growth acceleration in Pharma, and improving fundamentals in Consumer/MD&D, balanced by litigation overhang,” said David Lewis, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.
“Litigation liability has been more than reflected in J&J shares, in our view, creating a meaningful valuation disconnect vs. the S&P. Pharma-driven acceleration is poised to drive the multiple higher in 2020 led by blockbuster franchises, pipeline launches and easing comparables. Momentum in MD&D and Consumer segments should drive a more balanced growth profile which is less reliant on Pharma,” Lewis added.
Upside and Downside Risks
Upside: 1) Pharmaceutical growth accelerates to the HSD sustainabily. 2) Opioid and talc litigations are settled. MD&D growth accelerates – highlighted by Morgan Stanley.
Downside: 1) Litigation overhang persists / legal liabilities are greater than anticipated. 2) Pharma pipeline is unable to offset biosimilar and competitive risks. 3) COVID-19 impact to MD&D is more severe. Turnarounds in Consumer and MD&D fail to materialize or slower than expected.
Check out FX Empire’s earnings calendar
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – In Position to Test Retracement Zone at 94.770 – 95.480
- Gold Forecast – Gold Prices Nearing Major Buy Signal
- USD/JPY Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Tries To Gain More Upside Momentum
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StorySPX
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- EXCLUSIVE-Shell launches major cost-cutting drive to prepare for energy transition
- EXCLUSIVE-Electric vehicle charge network ChargePoint nears deal to go public -sources
- Investors Brace for Months of Big Market Swings as Virus, Political Worries Loom
- China's Tencent rebrands WeChat work app ahead of Trump ban