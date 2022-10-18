Johnson & Johnson beats sales estimates on pharma strength

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N on Tuesday beat analysts' estimates for third-quarter sales, helped by strong demand for its cancer drug Darzalex and Crohn's disease drug Stelara.

The healthcare conglomerate also reaffirmed the midpoint of its full-year adjusted profit forecast range at $10.05 per share.

J&J is the first drugmaker and medical devices firm to report third-quarter earnings and the maintained forecast could be seen as a sign of demand resiliency.

Sales at pharmaceuticals, the company's largest unit, rose 2.6% to $13.21 billion. That beat estimates of $13.03 billion, according to six analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Third-quarter sales rose 1.9% to $23.79 billion, topping estimates of $23.34 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

