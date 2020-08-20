Johnson & Johnson announces six-part acquisition bond

By William Hoffman

NEW YORK, Aug 20 (IFR) - Johnson & Johnson announced a six-part senior unsecured bond offering on Thursday to fund it US$6.5bn acquisition of biotechnology company Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

This is Johnson and Johnson's first US high-grade bond offering since 2017, when it raised US$4.5bn in a four-part deal, according to IFR data.

The pharmaceutical and consumer goods company is one of the last remaining Triple A names in the bond index and will be adding Momenta's research and development of novel therapies for immune-mediated diseases.

Johnson & Johnson is offering five, seven, 10, 20, 30 and 40-year bonds at initial price thoughts in the area of Treasuries plus 45bp, 65bp, 80bp, 90bp, 105bp and 125bp, respectively.

Bank of America and JP Morgan are active bookrunners on the trade, while Citigroup and Deutsche Bank are passive. Ratings are Aaa/AAA (negative/stable) by Moody's and S&P.

