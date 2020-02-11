Johnson & Johnson Announces Partnership With U.S. government to Accelerate Coronavirus Vaccine Development

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) announced on Tuesday afternoon that subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceutical will be working together with the U.S. government to expedite the development of a coronavirus vaccine. Specifically, the company will be working with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), which is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Both Janssen and BARDA will be funding the research and development (R&D) costs to develop a vaccine at an accelerated rate. Specifically, BARDA will provide funding to support phase 1 studies of Janssen's potential coronavirus candidates, with additional funding to be given once a promising candidate is identified.

Image source: Getty Images.

"We are also in discussions with other partners, that if we have a vaccine candidate with potential, we aim to make it accessible to China and other parts of the world," said Paul Stoffels, chief scientific officer for Johnson & Johnson, in an official statement.

Further details

The coronavirus, which the World Health Organization today officially designated as COVID-19, has already claimed over 1,110 lives, with 44,836 confirmed cases around the world.

Other biotech and healthcare companies have been partnering with government organizations as well. Moderna is currently working on developing an mRNA-based vaccine that it soon plans to send to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for further clinical testing. Gilead is also working on a treatment, repurposing its former Ebola drug, remdesivir, to help treat symptoms in coronavirus patients. The drug was slated to begin human trials in China this week.

10 stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Mark Prvulovic has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Gilead Sciences. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.