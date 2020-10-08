Markets
JNJ

Johnson & Johnson: European Commission Approves Agreement To Supply COVID-19 Vaccine

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) said the European Commission has approved an Advance Purchase Agreement in which the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies will supply 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine candidate to EU member states following approval. The member states also have the option to secure up to 200 million additional doses.

Johnson & Johnson has also announced plans to allocate up to 500 million vaccine doses toward international efforts to ensure access for lower income countries, with delivery beginning mid next year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JNJ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular