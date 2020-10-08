Johnson & Johnson: European Commission Approves Agreement To Supply COVID-19 Vaccine

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) said the European Commission has approved an Advance Purchase Agreement in which the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies will supply 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine candidate to EU member states following approval. The member states also have the option to secure up to 200 million additional doses.

Johnson & Johnson has also announced plans to allocate up to 500 million vaccine doses toward international efforts to ensure access for lower income countries, with delivery beginning mid next year.

