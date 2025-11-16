Johnson Electric Holdings (SEHK:179) Price Target Decreased by 12.35% to 48.28

The average one-year price target for Johnson Electric Holdings (SEHK:179) has been revised to HK$48.28 / share. This is a decrease of 12.35% from the prior estimate of HK$55.08 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$33.33 to a high of HK$61.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 62.67% from the latest reported closing price of HK$29.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Johnson Electric Holdings. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 4.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 179 is 0.13%, an increase of 13.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.85% to 65,542K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 14,568K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,848K shares , representing an increase of 87.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 179 by 1,004.27% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 6,852K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,758K shares , representing an increase of 30.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 179 by 62.18% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,303K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,149K shares , representing an increase of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 179 by 54.90% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,210K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,097K shares , representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 179 by 57.67% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,300K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,233K shares , representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 179 by 23.25% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.