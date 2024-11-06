News & Insights

Johnson Electric to Announce Interim Results and Dividend Decision

November 06, 2024 — 04:11 am EST

Johnson Electric Holdings (HK:0179) has released an update.

Johnson Electric Holdings is set to announce its interim results for the six months ending September 2024 in an upcoming board meeting on November 20, 2024. Investors will be keen to see if the company declares an interim dividend, which could impact the stock’s attractiveness. This announcement could provide insights into the company’s financial health and future prospects.

