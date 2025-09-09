Johnson Controls Unveils Silent-Aire CDU, Boosts Thermal Management Portfolio

Johnson Controls International plc JCI recently unveiled its Silent-Aire Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU) platform, extending its data center thermal management portfolio. The latest introduction is a testimony to the company’s strong expertise in developing thermal management solutions that cater to the increasing demand for high-density cooling solution across data centers.



With the growing popularity of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered data centers, demand for liquid cooling solutions is on the rise. JCI’s Silent-Aire CDUs are capable of providing an extensive cooling capacity that ranges from 500kW to more than 10MW. The product’s flexible designs make it compatible for use across various liquid-cooling configurations and hybrid designs, thus offering an effective cooling solution for a wide range of data center requirements.



Johnson Controls boasts a strong portfolio of thermal management solutions, comprising several products under the Silent-Aire, York and M&M Carnot brands. As noted by the company, its solutions can cut non-IT energy use by approximately 50% across most data centers in North America. The use of JCI’s advanced thermal management solutions enables data center operators to boost overall efficiency of their facilities substantially.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Johnson Controls, with a $70.1 billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The company benefits from solid momentum in the Americas unit, aided by an increase in demand for the HVAC platform and strength in controls businesses. Investments in digital offerings, like the OpenBlue platform, are benefiting JCI. Solid shareholder-friendly policies raise the stock’s attractiveness.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company’s shares have surged 52.3% compared with the industry’s growth of 15% in the past year.



However, escalating SG&A expenses due to higher transformation costs and transaction costs are likely to dent its bottom line. Also, high debt levels can raise the company’s financial obligations.

3 Promising Stocks

Some better-ranked stocks from the same space are discussed below.



Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Comfort Systems delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 22.4%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIX’s 2025 earnings has increased 10.8%.



Lennox International Inc. LII currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). LII delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15.4%.



In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lennox’s 2025 earnings has increased 5%.



Nordson Corporation NDSN currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. NDSN delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 3.2%.



In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nordson’s fiscal 2025 (ending October 2025) earnings has increased 0.7%.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lennox International, Inc. (LII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nordson Corporation (NDSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.