Johnson Controls Tops Q2 Earnings & Revenue Estimates, Raises FY26 View

Johnson Controls International plc JCI reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended March 2026) adjusted earnings of $1.19 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12. The bottom line increased 45.1% year over year.



Total revenues (continuing operations) of $6.14 billion surpassed the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion in the quarter. The top line increased 8% year over year, whereas organic revenues increased 6%.

Q2 Segmental Results

Effective from the third quarter of fiscal 2025, the company started reporting under three segments, namely Americas, EMEA and APAC.



Americas: Revenues were $4.12 billion, up 7% year over year. Organic sales also increased 7%, driven by the strong performance of the applied heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and services businesses. Adjusted segment EBITA increased 13% year over year to $802 million.



EMEA: Revenues totaled $1.28 billion, up 7% year over year. Organic sales rose 1% due to strong growth in the products and systems business. Adjusted EBITA was $191 million, up 41% year over year.



APAC: Revenues increased 16% to $739 million. Sales rose 13% organically, due to strength in the applied HVAC business. Adjusted EBITA was $146 million, up 40% year over year.

Johnson Controls International Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Johnson Controls International price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Johnson Controls International Quote

Margin Profile

In the fiscal second quarter, Johnson Controls’ cost of sales increased 7.5% year over year to approximately $3.88 billion. Gross profit increased 9.3% year over year to $2.26 billion and the margin rose 30 basis points (bps) to 36.8%. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $1.40 billion, down 1.8% year over year.

Financial Position

Johnson Controls had cash and cash equivalents of $698 million as of March 31, 2026, compared with $379 million at the end of fiscal 2025 (ended Sept. 30, 2025). Long-term debt was $8.61 billion compared with $8.59 billion at the end of fiscal 2025.



In the fiscal second quarter, the company generated net cash of $672 million from operating activities compared with $550 million in the year-ago quarter. It reported a free cash flow (on an adjusted basis) of $526 million in the same period compared with $463 million in the year-ago period.



The company paid dividends worth $244 million and repurchased shares worth $215 million in the fiscal second quarter.

Q3 Guidance

Johnson Controls anticipates organic revenue growth of approximately 6% from the year-ago level. Operating leverage is estimated to be approximately 50%. It expects adjusted earnings to be about $1.28 per share.

FY26 Guidance

Johnson Controls currently anticipates organic revenue growth to be about 6% from the prior-year level compared with mid-single-digit growth expected earlier. Operating leverage is expected to be about 50%. It expects adjusted earnings per share to be approximately $4.85, higher than $4.70 projected previously. It expects adjusted free cash flow conversion of about 100%.

JCI’s Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Some other top-ranked stocks are discussed below:



DXP Enterprises DXPE presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



DXP Enterprises’ earnings surpassed the consensus estimate by 52.8% in the last reported quarter. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DXPE’s 2026 earnings has increased by 17.2%.



Kennametal KMT presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. Kennametal’s earnings surpassed the consensus estimate thrice and missed once in the trailing four quarters. The average earnings surprise was 35.4%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kennametal’s fiscal 2026 earnings has increased 9%.



Powell Industries POWL currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. Powell’s earnings topped the consensus estimate thrice and missed once in the trailing four quarters. The average earnings surprise was 7.8%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Powell’s fiscal 2026 earnings has increased 4.7%.

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Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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