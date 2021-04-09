Markets
JCI

Johnson Controls To Acquire Silent Aire In $870 Mln Deal In Cash

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Johnson Controls (JCI) Friday announced an agreement to acquire Silent-Aire, a global leader in hyperscale data center cooling and modular critical infrastructure solutions for up to $870 million in cash. The deal includes an upfront payment of approximately $630 million and additional post-closing earnout milestones.

The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive and add $0.07 to $0.09 to Johnson Controls adjusted EPS from continuing operations in fiscal 2022.

The deal will help expand Johnson Controls' global capabilities in key growth regions and enhance data center solutions and service offerings.

Silent-Aire specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission critical custom air handlers and modular data centers for hyperscale cloud and colocation providers. Silent-Aire's revenue for fiscal year 2021 is expected to be approximate $650 million.

Silent-Aire is headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta and has approximately 3,000 employees globally.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JCI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular